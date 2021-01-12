CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 296 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Barclays lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

C traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.06. 523,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,198,288. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

