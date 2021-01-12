CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $40.94. 158,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,512,624. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

