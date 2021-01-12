CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 584,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 146,958 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCSF. ValuEngine upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

BCSF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. 2,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 18,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 4,000 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

