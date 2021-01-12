CFO4Life Group LLC Has $6.78 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.34.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.69. 173,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.