CFO4Life Group LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after acquiring an additional 679,721 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after purchasing an additional 649,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,081,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $274,844,000 after purchasing an additional 575,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.30. 47,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,693. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $132,770.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,452 shares of company stock worth $3,625,303. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

