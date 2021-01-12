CFO4Life Group LLC Has $452,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 6,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 61,500.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.56. The stock had a trading volume of 44,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,635. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.