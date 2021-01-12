CFO4Life Group LLC Has $22.66 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,819 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises about 6.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Darling Ingredients worth $22,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

