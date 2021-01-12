CFO4Life Group LLC Has $16.81 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.90. The stock had a trading volume of 982,658 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day moving average is $148.15.

