CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 226 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $10.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $777.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,762. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $770.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $709.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

