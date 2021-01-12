CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 398 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after buying an additional 375,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after buying an additional 89,778 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.69. 124,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $278.50 billion, a PE ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $244.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.21 and a 200 day moving average of $198.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

