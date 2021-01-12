Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $54.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCS. BidaskClub downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. 140166 began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Century Communities has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,549,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after purchasing an additional 89,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 822,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,759 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

