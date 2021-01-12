Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Central Puerto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Central Puerto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NYSE CEPU opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $380.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. Central Puerto had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Puerto will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Central Puerto by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

