Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 428 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, reaching $341.85. 2,994,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,097. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.