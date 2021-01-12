Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,303. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

