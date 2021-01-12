Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 201.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $593,000. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,626,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

