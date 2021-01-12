Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 10,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 884.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $505.75. 1,163,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,613. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.