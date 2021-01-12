Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 232.3% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 32.9% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $297.54. 1,072,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,815. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.72. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

