Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.97. 812,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.03. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $446.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

