Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,909,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,307,568. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $211.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.61.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.