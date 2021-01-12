Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Short Interest Up 209.0% in December

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,100 shares, an increase of 209.0% from the December 15th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAGDF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,572. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.