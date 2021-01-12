Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.65.

CG opened at C$14.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$686.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.032026 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

