Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $4.90. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 18,177 shares.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellcom Israel in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 150.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 50.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 995,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 335,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel in the third quarter worth $4,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates and maintains a cellular mobile telephone system in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers cellular communications services, such as basic cellular telephony services comprising voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, and conference calling; text and multimedia messaging; and cellular content and data services.

