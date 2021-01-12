Ccore (CCO) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Ccore has traded down 5% against the dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $15,045.61 and $34.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00041124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00042552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00364663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.40 or 0.04332997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

