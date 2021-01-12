Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CATY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.36.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

