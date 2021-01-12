Carry Trading Up 2.6% This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. In the last week, Carry has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $113,255.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00039676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00335991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.59 or 0.04048953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,252,555,376 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

