Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth $2,032,000. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 47.0% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 172,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,191 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 30.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 361,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 84,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

