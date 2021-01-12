Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after acquiring an additional 801,403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,146 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

