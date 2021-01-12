Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of AGGP stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

