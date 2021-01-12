Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $87.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

