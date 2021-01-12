Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 7,383.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $275,729.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,018 shares of company stock worth $6,310,828. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

