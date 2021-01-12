Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $64,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,055,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

