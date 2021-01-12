Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MIDU opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

