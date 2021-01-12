Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after buying an additional 2,758,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,088 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Prologis by 9.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after purchasing an additional 718,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

