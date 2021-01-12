Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Reduced by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.87.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

