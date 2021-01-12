Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $14.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Carnival Co. & from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of CCL opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 273,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 847,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 70,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

