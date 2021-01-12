Carlson Capital Management Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 44,558 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 95,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 157,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,714,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

In other news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,318,311 shares of company stock valued at $63,124,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

