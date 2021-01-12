CargoX Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, CargoX has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One CargoX token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $11,172.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.45 or 0.04198516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00340040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

