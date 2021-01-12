Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
CATM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gabelli cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.
Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
