Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Price Down 4%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.59. 1,059,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 828,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

