Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CSFFF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.37.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS CSFFF opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.