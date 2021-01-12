Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $109.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

