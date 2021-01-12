Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEMY. HSBC upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Capgemini stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,908. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

