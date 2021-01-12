Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CBWBF. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

