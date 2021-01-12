Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $56.20 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 46,593 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $134,127,000 after purchasing an additional 854,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Canadian Solar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

