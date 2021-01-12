Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Shares of CNI opened at $114.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

