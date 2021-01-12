Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.40.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI opened at $114.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,963,000 after acquiring an additional 112,849 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after acquiring an additional 447,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.