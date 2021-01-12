Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.81.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE:CM opened at $88.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $88.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $652,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 32,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.