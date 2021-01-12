Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 309 ($4.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON K3C traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 261 ($3.41). 96,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,439. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 227.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.02. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 116.08 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.90 ($3.87). The firm has a market cap of £178.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39.

About K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L)

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

