Canaccord Genuity Increases Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to $14.50

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $12.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

