Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.47.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $20.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0382 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 74.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 164.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 187,795 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.